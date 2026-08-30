NASA to launch Roman Space Telescope, mapping billions of galaxies
NASA is about to launch the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, and it is a big deal for space fans.
This new telescope will sit 1 million miles from Earth at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2 (L2), giving it a view that is 100 times wider than Hubble's.
With that power, Roman will map billions of galaxies and peek into everything from our own solar system to far-off corners of space.
Five-year mission images visible light exoplanets
Roman's five-year mission is all about creating detailed 3D maps of the universe and capturing visible-light images of exoplanets in space: something no telescope has done before.
Its design cuts out starlight interference so scientists can dig deeper into how planets form.
Roman joins Hubble James Webb Euclid
Roman will not be working alone. It will join forces with NASA's Hubble and James Webb telescopes, plus Europe's Euclid mission.
By combining their strengths, these telescopes hope to uncover secrets about how the universe began and what keeps it ticking today.