NASA unveils Artemis II solar eclipse and far side images

NASA compares Orion and Earth eclipses

NASA also compared how a recent eclipse looked to astronauts on the Orion spacecraft versus what millions saw on Earth two years ago.

They even asked fans: Would you rather see an eclipse from space or, in the words of Artemis Astronaut Victor Glover, from this 'spaceship called Earth?'

It's a cool reminder that these moments bring everyone together, no matter where you're watching from.