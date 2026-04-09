NASA unveils Artemis II solar eclipse and far side images
NASA just dropped some jaw-dropping pictures from its Artemis II mission, showing off a solar eclipse as seen from space and close-ups of the Moon's far side.
These shots highlight crazy details in lunar craters, almost like something out of sci-fi, and give us a peek at parts of the Moon we never see from Earth.
NASA compares Orion and Earth eclipses
NASA also compared how a recent eclipse looked to astronauts on the Orion spacecraft versus what millions saw on Earth two years ago.
They even asked fans: Would you rather see an eclipse from space or, in the words of Artemis Astronaut Victor Glover, from this 'spaceship called Earth?'
It's a cool reminder that these moments bring everyone together, no matter where you're watching from.
Artemis II images confirm mission progress
Artemis II is NASA's mission. The fresh images are proof that things are moving forward.