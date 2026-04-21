NASA unveils Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope live on Space.com Technology Apr 21, 2026

NASA is unveiling the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope this Tuesday, April 21, at 4pm EDT, and you can catch it live on Space.com.

Built at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, this telescope has a mirror the size of Hubble's but sees 100 times more sky at once.

It's designed to help us dig deeper into how the universe formed and why it keeps expanding.