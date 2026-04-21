NASA unveils Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope live on Space.com
Technology
NASA is unveiling the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope this Tuesday, April 21, at 4pm EDT, and you can catch it live on Space.com.
Built at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, this telescope has a mirror the size of Hubble's but sees 100 times more sky at once.
It's designed to help us dig deeper into how the universe formed and why it keeps expanding.
Roman Space Telescope finishes tests
The telescope is wrapping up its final tests before heading to Kennedy Space Center for launch between fall 2026 and May 2027 on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy.
With an estimated cost of more than $4 billion, Roman will hunt for dark matter, dark energy, and even spot exoplanets using gravitational lensing, a cool trick that lets us find planets hiding in distant parts of our galaxy.