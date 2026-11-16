Strongest El Nino in decades? NASA warns of extreme weather
What's the story
NASA scientists have warned that the developing 2026 El Nino could be even stronger than the historic 1997-98 event. The warning comes from satellite observations that show striking similarities between the two climate events. The potential for extreme weather conditions across several parts of the world during winter 2026-27 has raised concerns among researchers.
Climate phenomenon
Understanding El Nino and its significance
El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterized by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in parts of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.
It occurs every two to seven years, influencing global weather patterns by altering atmospheric circulation and heat/moisture distribution.
The current El Nino is developing similarly to the 1997 event, according to NASA Earth Observatory data collected over 35 years.
Weather concerns
Satellite observations reveal striking similarities between the 2 events
The 2026 El Nino has intensified more rapidly than the 1997-98 event, despite their differences.
Satellite observations from October show striking similarities in warm water distribution and ocean surface height.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an 83% chance of strong to very strong El Nino conditions during Q1 of 2027.
If this trend continues, several regions could experience unusual rainfall, flooding, drought, or temperature patterns.
Historical context
Potential global weather impacts of a strong El Nino
The 1997-98 El Nino caused widespread weather disruptions, including heavy rain, flooding, droughts, crop failures, and destructive wildfires in different parts of the world.
However, researchers caution that similarities in ocean conditions do not guarantee similar weather impacts this time around.
The geographical distribution of warm ocean water is a key factor in determining El Nino's weather effects.
Regional impact
Possible effects on India's monsoon and agriculture
El Nino is especially important for India as it can affect the Indian summer monsoon.
Historically, El Nino conditions have been linked to weaker-than-normal monsoon rainfall in India.
A strong El Nino can increase the risk of rainfall deficits, potentially impacting agriculture and water availability.
However, the potential impact of the developing 2026 event on India's weather will depend on its intensity and interaction with other climate patterns like the Indian Ocean Dipole.