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Home / News / Technology News / Want your name on Saturn's moon? NASA offers a chance
Want your name on Saturn's moon? NASA offers a chance
Public can secure a place on Dragonfly's passenger list until January 15, 2027

Want your name on Saturn's moon? NASA offers a chance

By Akash Pandey
Nov 01, 2026
06:45 pm
What's the story

NASA is inviting people to send their names to Titan, Saturn's largest moon, through its Dragonfly rotorcraft. The names will be stored on a microchip carried by the spacecraft. Participants will also get a personalized digital boarding pass as a memento of their contribution to this historic mission. Those interested can submit their names via NASA's website page until January 15, 2027.

Mission details

Dragonfly mission to launch in 2028

The Dragonfly mission, which is being developed at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, will launch in 2028 and reach Titan by 2034.

The rotorcraft will explore Titan's diverse environments by flying to different locations on the moon.

During its journey, Dragonfly will look for clues about prebiotic chemistry, chemical processes that occurred before life began.

Exploration goals

Titan's potential for supporting life

Titan is known for its thick atmosphere, rivers and lakes of liquid methane, large dunes, and a landscape rich in organic material.

These features make it a prime candidate for the search for extraterrestrial life.

Nicky Fox, Associate Administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said the mission would use the first rotorcraft designed for such a scientific endeavor to explore Titan's conditions that could support life.

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