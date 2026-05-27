NASA will unveil Artemis III crew live June 9
Technology
NASA is about to reveal the four astronauts heading to the Moon for Artemis III, big news, since it is the first time humans will set foot there since 1972.
The live announcement happens June 9, and it is all part of NASA's bigger plan to get people living and working on the Moon, with eyes on Mars next.
Artemis III will study lunar resources
Launching from Kennedy Space Center on the Orion spacecraft (with a major boost from the SLS rocket), Artemis III will dock with commercial landers that take astronauts down to the lunar surface.
The crew will study lunar resources, building off what was learned during Artemis II, and every step is helping pave the way for future Mars missions.