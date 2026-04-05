NASA's Artemis 2 aims to recreate Apollo 8 Earthrise
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 mission, scheduled for an April 6 flyby, aims to recreate the iconic Earthrise photo first snapped by Apollo 8 in 1968.
This time, astronauts will try to capture both Earth rising and setting over the Moon's horizon—reminding us just how small and special our planet looks from space.
Artemis 2 crew use Nikon cameras
Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen (from Canada) will fly around much higher than Apollo 8, up to 9656km out.
With modern Nikon cameras and a carefully planned photo strategy (no lucky snaps this time), they'll get fresh views of the Moon and Earth that we've never seen before.