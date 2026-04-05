NASA's Artemis 2 aims to recreate Apollo 8 Earthrise Technology Apr 05, 2026

NASA's Artemis 2 mission, scheduled for an April 6 flyby, aims to recreate the iconic Earthrise photo first snapped by Apollo 8 in 1968.

This time, astronauts will try to capture both Earth rising and setting over the Moon's horizon—reminding us just how small and special our planet looks from space.