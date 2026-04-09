NASA's Artemis 2 to splashdown near San Diego April 10
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 is about to finish its trip, with a splashdown near San Diego on April 10, 2026.
As that mission ends, all eyes are on Artemis 3, set for launch in 2027, which will send astronauts toward the moon using the Orion spacecraft and SLS rocket.
NASA inspector general flags safety gaps
For Artemis 3, Orion will dock in orbit with lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin before heading to the moon.
NASA is still deciding whether this happens in low or high earth orbit, depending on how fast SpaceX and Blue Origin can get their rockets ready.
Some testing gaps and crew safety issues flagged by the NASA inspector general need fixing to keep the countdown on track for next year.