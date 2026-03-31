NASA's Artemis II carries over 5.6 million names inside Orion
Technology
NASA's next big Moon mission, Artemis II, is taking more than just astronauts: it's carrying the names of more than 5.6 million people from around the world.
Thanks to the "Send Your Name to the Moon" campaign, all those names are saved on an SD card inside Orion, NASA's deep-space capsule that will orbit the Moon.
NASA's Artemis II invites global participation
While Artemis II is mainly a test run for future lunar landings, it also shows how NASA wants everyone to feel part of space exploration.
By inviting millions of people to join in, even if just by name, NASA is making this mission a global moment, and reminding us that humanity's return to deep space really is something we can all share.