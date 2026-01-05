NASA's Artemis II: Humans head back toward the Moon Technology Jan 05, 2026

NASA's Artemis II is taking off on February 6, 2026 (GMT)—marking the first time people will fly around the Moon since the Apollo days.

This 10-day mission will launch from Kennedy Space Center, aiming to test out new systems that could help us live and work on the Moon (and maybe even Mars) in the future.