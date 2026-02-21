NASA's Artemis II mission faces potential delay over technical issue
NASA just found a helium flow issue in its Artemis II moon rocket, which could push back the planned March 2026 launch.
The problem popped up during prep at Kennedy Space Center on February 21.
Artemis II is set to send humans around the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17.
The team: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
They'd just sorted out earlier hydrogen leaks with a fueling test—but officials say the helium issue will almost assuredly impact the March launch window, and backup opportunities are listed for March 7, 8, 9 and 11.
NASA's teams are digging into data and clearing equipment before high winds arrive on February 22.
They're weighing whether to fix things right there or roll the rocket back indoors—making sure everything's safe before this historic mission gets back on track.