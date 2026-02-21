NASA's Artemis II mission faces potential delay over technical issue

The backup opportunities are listed for March 7, 8, 9, and 11

Artemis II is set to send humans around the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17.

The team: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

They'd just sorted out earlier hydrogen leaks with a fueling test—but officials say the helium issue will almost assuredly impact the March launch window, and backup opportunities are listed for March 7, 8, 9 and 11.