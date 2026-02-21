NASA's Artemis II mission set for March 2026 launch

NASA just wrapped up a major pre-launch test by fueling up the rocket and running through countdown drills. Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen have entered quarantine—just to keep things safe and flexible as launch day approaches.

The crew will spend almost a full day checking out Orion's systems in high-Earth orbit before swinging past the far side of the Moon—about 7,600km beyond it.

They'll collect data on radiation and communications to help future missions.

And for safety? The flight path is designed so they can coast home using lunar gravity if something goes wrong with their engines.