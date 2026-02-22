NASA's Artemis II mission to send humans to moon's far side Technology Feb 22, 2026

NASA's Artemis II mission is sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip to allow humans to see parts of the moon's far side that Apollo crews did not clearly observe (and some areas humans have never observed directly).

The crew will fly around the far side—an area not visited or observed directly by humans for more than 50 years—to check out its unique landscape and search for clues about our solar system's early days.