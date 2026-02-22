NASA's Artemis II mission to send humans to moon's far side
NASA's Artemis II mission is sending four astronauts on a 10-day trip to allow humans to see parts of the moon's far side that Apollo crews did not clearly observe (and some areas humans have never observed directly).
The crew will fly around the far side—an area not visited or observed directly by humans for more than 50 years—to check out its unique landscape and search for clues about our solar system's early days.
What they find could shape future moon missions, especially those aiming for the south pole where there might be ancient materials and even water ice.
Artemis II is all about building up what we know to inform what comes next and help guide future missions and landings on the moon.