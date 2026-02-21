NASA's Artemis II Moon mission set for March 6 launch

The crew: Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), Christina Koch (NASA), and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency). They'll start quarantine in Houston on February 20, while teams prep the rocket at Kennedy Space Center for this big step toward future Moon and Mars missions.

How to watch the launch live

Want to watch history in the making? Tune into NASA's website or YouTube channel for live coverage on March 6.

If weather or tech gets in the way, backup dates include March 7, 8, 9 and 11.