NASA's Artemis II reaches record distance, lands near San Diego

Artemis II crew proves long-haul readiness

Commanded by Reid Wiseman, with Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on board, the Artemis II team proved humans are ready for longer journeys in space.

Up next: Artemis III will test docking with SpaceX and Blue Origin landers in 2027, while Artemis IV aims to put astronauts near the Moon's South Pole for about a week of exploration in 2028.