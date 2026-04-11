NASA's Artemis II reaches record distance, lands near San Diego
Technology
NASA just pulled off a big one: Artemis II sent astronauts farther from Earth than anyone's ever gone before, looping around the moon and landing safely near San Diego.
This milestone shows NASA's serious about making deep-space travel and future moon missions a reality.
Artemis II crew proves long-haul readiness
Commanded by Reid Wiseman, with Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and Jeremy Hansen on board, the Artemis II team proved humans are ready for longer journeys in space.
Up next: Artemis III will test docking with SpaceX and Blue Origin landers in 2027, while Artemis IV aims to put astronauts near the Moon's South Pole for about a week of exploration in 2028.