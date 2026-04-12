NASA's Artemis II returns 4 astronauts safely after lunar flyby
NASA just pulled off something huge: Artemis II sent four astronauts around the Moon and safely home, the first time anyone has done that since Apollo.
But it was not all smooth sailing. There were some hiccups, like a leaky service module and even toilet troubles, reminding everyone that space travel is still seriously tough.
Floating jar of Nutella delighted crew
For 10 days in the Orion capsule, astronauts skipped showers (hello, wipes) and lived on prepackaged meals.
A floating jar of Nutella became an unexpected star moment, bringing a bit of fun to life in zero gravity and showing that even in space, small comforts matter.
Crew's overview effect informs future missions
The crew talked about experiencing the "overview effect," that mind-blowing feeling you get seeing our planet from so far away. It made them reflect on how fragile Earth really is.
Plus, what they learned will help future missions.