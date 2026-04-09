NASA's Artemis II sees far side and dramatic lunar eclipse
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just got an epic view of the moon, including its mysterious far side.
The highlight? A wild eclipse where the moon looked up to 35 times bigger than the sun:
Mission Pilot Victor Grover called it It blew us all away. It was one of the greatest gifts of the mission.
Crew names crater after Carroll Wiseman
the crew studied craters and even named one after Carroll Wiseman as a team tribute.
Commander Reid Wiseman said it brought them closer together.
Christina Koch shared that they're focused on testing systems for future missions.
NASA is getting ready for its splashdown off California on April 10, 2026, wrapping up a mission that's pushing lunar exploration forward.