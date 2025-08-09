Next Article
NASA's Crew-10 mission returns to Earth after 5 months
After nearly five months living and working in space, four astronauts from the US, Japan, and Russia are finally back on Earth.
Their SpaceX Dragon capsule splashed down safely off the California coast on a Saturday, wrapping up a mission that was all about teamwork and science as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
Highlights of Crew-10 mission
The Crew-10 team spent their time on the ISS running experiments on how plants grow and how our cells react to gravity—pretty cool stuff for future space travel.
This was also the 10th crew rotation for NASA's program with industry partners, and it brought home two US astronauts who had been stuck in space due to earlier spacecraft issues—a big relief for everyone involved.