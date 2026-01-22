NASA's Crew-11 heads home early after rare space medical emergency

Quick thinking—and tech—made all the difference

A portable ultrasound machine was key during the emergency, letting astronauts perform ultrasound scans onboard.

Astronaut Mike Fincke said it "came in super handy" and now recommends every mission have one.

ISS Commander Zena Cardman praised NASA's response, saying the station is "set up as well as it can be for medical emergencies."

Three astronauts are still on board until Crew-12 arrives next month.