NASA's Crew-11 heads home early after rare space medical emergency
Technology
NASA's Crew-11 astronauts landed back on Earth January 15, 2026, after a sudden health issue forced the first medical evacuation in 65 years of human spaceflight.
One crew member experienced a medical issue on January 7, so NASA called off a planned spacewalk and brought everyone home a month ahead of schedule.
Quick thinking—and tech—made all the difference
A portable ultrasound machine was key during the emergency, letting astronauts perform ultrasound scans onboard.
Astronaut Mike Fincke said it "came in super handy" and now recommends every mission have one.
ISS Commander Zena Cardman praised NASA's response, saying the station is "set up as well as it can be for medical emergencies."
Three astronauts are still on board until Crew-12 arrives next month.