NASA's Hubble captures sun-like Gomez's Hamburger forming planetary nebula
Technology
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured a wild image of Gomez's Hamburger, a Sun-like star about 6,500 light-years away in Sagittarius.
The central sunlike star is surrounded by clouds of gas and dust as it transforms into a colorful planetary nebula, and its shape seriously looks like a hamburger.
Disk and dust create burger appearance
The name comes from its burger-like appearance: the bright spots above and below are like buns, thanks to light bouncing off dust clouds.
The dark band in the middle acts as the "patty," which is actually a shadow from a thick disk of material around the star.
Scientists think this disk could be caused by fast rotation or maybe even another star nearby, but they're still figuring it out.