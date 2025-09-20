NASA's IMAP to launch soon: What is it studying

How to watch the launch

IMAP will park itself about a million miles from Earth at Lagrange point L1, where it can keep an eye on incoming solar particles and give up to 30 minutes' warning for space weather events.

The data will help make future Moon and Mars missions safer for astronauts—especially those heading out with NASA's Artemis program.

If you're curious, you can catch the launch live starting at 6:40am EDT on NASA+ or Amazon Prime.