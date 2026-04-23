NASA's James Webb finds 1st exoplanet with water-ice clouds
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has spotted a new exoplanet, Epsilon Indi Ab, hanging out in the Indus constellation.
This planet is kind of like Jupiter but way heavier (about 7.6 times its mass) and has chilly temperatures between -70 Celsius and +20 Celsius.
What's really wild? It's the first exoplanet ever found with water-ice clouds, which is a big deal for anyone curious about life beyond Earth.
Epsilon Indi Ab shows low ammonia
Thanks to JWST's powerful technology, scientists could see features they've never seen before—like those patchy water-ice clouds that might even support certain life forms.
As researcher Elisabeth Matthews put it, "JWST is finally allowing us to study solar-system analog planets in detail. If we were aliens, several light years away, and looking back at the Sun, JWST is the first telescope that would allow us to study Jupiter in detail."
The team also noticed less ammonia gas than expected, suggesting current models of exoplanet atmospheres might need an update.
Basically, space just got a lot more interesting.