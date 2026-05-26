NASA's James Webb Space Telescope detects extreme weather on WASP-94b

Nightside mineral clouds vanish on WASP-94b

On the cooler nightside, clouds made of magnesium silicate, iron and magnesium sulfide form; then strong winds push them toward the hotter dayside where they quickly disappear.

Using special techniques to track these changes, researchers noticed clear differences between morning and evening skies.

The study gives us a fresh look at how exoplanet weather works and helps us understand how planets evolve in different environments.