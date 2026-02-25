NASA's JWST reveals Uranus's upper atmosphere in 3D
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has mapped Uranus's upper atmosphere in 3D for the first time ever.
By tracking temperatures and charged particles up to 5,000km above the clouds during nearly a full rotation of the planet, scientists now have a much clearer picture of what's going on up there.
Mapping Uranus's upper atmosphere
JWST spotted two bright auroral bands near Uranus's magnetic poles, with a "depletion zone" in between—thanks to the planet's oddly tilted magnetic field.
The telescope also confirmed that Uranus's upper atmosphere is cooling down, measuring an average temperature of 153°C (lower than before).
This new map helps researchers understand how Uranus's weather and magnetic field work—and could change what we know about ice giant planets.