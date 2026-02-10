NASA's Moon base might get hit by tiny space rocks

A new study says NASA's future Artemis lunar base could get hit by thousands of tiny space rocks—micrometeoroids—every year. Researchers from Columbia University ran simulations using NASA's models to see how risky things might get for a Moon base about the size of the International Space Station.

Where to build the base? Turns out, where you put the base matters a lot.

The Moon's south pole would get around 15,000 micrometeoroid hits each year—less than other spots—which actually backs up NASA's choice for building there.

Plus, some south-pole locations can receive uninterrupted sunlight during portions of the lunar month and offer access to water ice and Earth communications.

How to block micrometeoroids? The good news? Special multi-layered "Whipple shields" can block almost all these tiny impacts—catching 99.9997% of them!

With shields in place at the south pole, about one rock every 22 years (roughly one every two decades) would actually break through.