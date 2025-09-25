NASA's new mission will help us understand solar system's boundaries Technology Sep 25, 2025

NASA has sent the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) into space from Florida this week.

Its main job? To explore the heliosphere—the giant bubble created by solar wind that acts like our solar system's personal shield against harmful cosmic radiation.

By mapping this boundary, IMAP hopes to reveal how the Sun protects us and how we're connected to the wider galaxy.