NASA's Orion to splash down April 10 with flywheel device Technology Apr 10, 2026

NASA's Orion spacecraft is set to splash down on April 10, 2026, wrapping up a lunar trip with four astronauts.

To help fight the muscle loss that comes with microgravity, the crew is using a clever new flywheel exercise device, small enough for their tight quarters but strong enough to give up to 181kg of resistance.