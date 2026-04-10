NASA's Orion to splash down April 10 with flywheel device
Technology
NASA's Orion spacecraft is set to splash down on April 10, 2026, wrapping up a lunar trip with four astronauts.
To help fight the muscle loss that comes with microgravity, the crew is using a clever new flywheel exercise device, small enough for their tight quarters but strong enough to give up to 181kg of resistance.
Astronauts exercise 30 minutes daily
Each astronaut will spend 30 minutes a day on this machine, doing moves like rowing and weightlifting.
As exercise expert Jessica Scott puts it, "You would feel very weak, and your muscles start to lose size very quickly,"
This compact gear helps keep astronauts healthy and ready for future deep-space adventures.