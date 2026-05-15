NASA's Perseverance 3.22km from beating Opportunity's Mars driving record
NASA's Perseverance rover is just two miles away from beating the Mars driving record set by Opportunity. In five years, Perseverance has driven over 42km: something Opportunity took 15 years to do.
Acting Perseverance project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Steve Lee says the team is focused on the long run and that Perseverance is "in great shape as we continue our explorations and extend into ultramarathon drive distances."
NASA's Perseverance explores Jezero Crater geology
Since landing in Jezero Crater in 2021, Perseverance has explored ancient water sites and climbed to the crater rim.
It's checked out an old igneous rock called "Arathusa" and found signs of past volcanic activity.
Next up: exploring Gardevarri and Singing Canyon, where NASA hopes to learn even more about Mars's history.