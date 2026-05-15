NASA's Perseverance 3.22km from beating Opportunity's Mars driving record Technology May 15, 2026

NASA's Perseverance rover is just two miles away from beating the Mars driving record set by Opportunity. In five years, Perseverance has driven over 42km: something Opportunity took 15 years to do.

Acting Perseverance project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Steve Lee says the team is focused on the long run and that Perseverance is "in great shape as we continue our explorations and extend into ultramarathon drive distances."