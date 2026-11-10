NASA's Perseverance detects chromium-bearing corundum on Mars with SuperCam
Technology
NASA's Perseverance rover just found a mineral on Mars that glows red, kind of like a ruby.
Using its SuperCam tool, the rover picked up this unique signature in Martian rocks, confirming the presence of chromium-bearing corundum (the same mineral family as rubies).
Scientists probe Jezero crystals hinting impacts
These tiny crystals usually form under intense heat and pressure, so their discovery hints that Mars once experienced powerful impacts from asteroids or meteorites.
Scientists are now using SuperCam to dig deeper into these rocks around Jezero Crater, hoping to piece together more of the planet's ancient history, even if we're not talking about giant ruby treasures just yet.