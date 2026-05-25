NASA's Psyche spacecraft captures rare crescent view of Mars

Psyche heading to asteroid 16 Psyche

During the flyby, Psyche captured thousands of detailed images showing off Mars's atmosphere and features like the Huygens double-ring crater and southern highlands.

Thanks to this gravity assist, the spacecraft is now moving 1610km/h faster and is officially on its way to Asteroid 16 Psyche in the asteroid belt.

It's set to arrive in summer 2029 for a two-year mission exploring this metal-rich world, helping scientists learn more about how planets like ours are built.