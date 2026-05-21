NASA's Psyche spacecraft gains 1610km/h, bound for asteroid Psyche

Psyche spacecraft images help calibrate cameras

During the flyby, Psyche snapped some amazing photos of Mars, including a clear view of the Huygens Crater and a crescent-shaped planet against deep space.

These images aren't just for show: they're helping NASA fine-tune the spacecraft's cameras before it reaches its main target.

Once at the asteroid, Psyche will use those cameras to map its surface and help scientists learn more about planetary interiors.