NASA's Psyche spacecraft gains 1610km/h, bound for asteroid Psyche
Technology
NASA's Psyche spacecraft just swung by Mars, passing only about 4506km above the surface.
This close encounter used Mars's gravity to speed up Psyche by 1610km/h and shift its path, setting it up for its big trip to the asteroid Psyche in August 2029.
Psyche spacecraft images help calibrate cameras
During the flyby, Psyche snapped some amazing photos of Mars, including a clear view of the Huygens Crater and a crescent-shaped planet against deep space.
These images aren't just for show: they're helping NASA fine-tune the spacecraft's cameras before it reaches its main target.
Once at the asteroid, Psyche will use those cameras to map its surface and help scientists learn more about planetary interiors.