NASA's Psyche will slingshot around Mars May 15 2026

Psyche bound for asteroid 16 Psyche

After the Mars flyby, Psyche will head for asteroid 16 Psyche—a massive chunk of nickel and iron that might be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet.

While passing Mars, NASA will also calibrate instruments: one checks how Mars's magnetic field interacts with solar particles; another tracks cosmic rays.

Plus, the team hopes to spot any faint dusty ring, or torus, around Mars formed by dust kicked up by micrometeorite strikes on Phobos and Deimos.

This flyby saves time and fuel and gets Psyche ready for exploring a world we've never seen up close.