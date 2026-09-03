NASA's Roman telescope launches to 1.6 million kilometer orbit

The Roman Telescope carries a super-detailed 300MP camera that can spot both visible and infrared light.

It will map out distant galaxies, hunt for dark matter and dark energy, and could even discover around 100,000 new exoplanets by watching for tiny dips in starlight.

Its special coronagraph can block out stars' glare so we can actually see planets around them, a big leap forward for finding Jupiter-like worlds far from Earth.