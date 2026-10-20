NASA's Sentinel-6 shows 1.3-foot Pacific sea rise from El Nino
Technology
El Nino is making waves, literally.
NASA's Sentinel-6 satellite shows sea levels in parts of the Pacific have jumped by about 1.3 feet, thanks to warmer water and shifting trade winds.
This means more water is piling up along the coasts from Alaska all the way to Chile, putting many communities at risk.
Scientists warn 10x holiday flood risk
Scientists warn that this year's El Nino, combined with unusually high tides from the Moon's cycle, could make extreme flooding 10 times more likely, especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
To help people get ready, researchers have launched El Nino Flood Watch, an interactive tool that lets you check your area's flood risk so you can plan ahead.