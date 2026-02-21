NASA's SPHEREx caught comet 3I/ATLAS erupting water vapor

Comet spewed ancient ice, organic molecules, and rock dust

When the Sun's heat hit 3I/ATLAS, it sublimated ancient ice and penetrated its crust, releasing organic molecules, soot, and rock dust that had been hidden for billions of years.

As SPHEREx scientist Phil Korngut points out, this is a rare chance to study untouched interstellar material and learn more about what our solar system was made from way back when.