NASA's SPHEREx maps Cygnus X water ice and life-building chemicals

SPHEREx finds ice and dust lanes

SPHEREx launched in March 2025 and is scanning the whole sky using infrared technology.

Its first results show not only tons of water ice but also dark dust lanes made of tiny grains, both key for new stars and possibly even planets to form.

As study author Joseph Hora put it, this helps us see the extensive spread of ice in giant molecular clouds, which could be a big deal for understanding how planets (and maybe life) get started.