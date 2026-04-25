NASA's SPHEREx maps Cygnus X water ice and life-building chemicals
NASA's SPHEREx telescope just mapped out big patches of water ice in Cygnus X, a star-making zone about 4,500 light-years away.
These aren't just frozen chunks: they also hold chemicals needed for life.
The discovery, published this month, could help us figure out how ice and the building blocks of life are spread throughout our galaxy.
SPHEREx finds ice and dust lanes
SPHEREx launched in March 2025 and is scanning the whole sky using infrared technology.
Its first results show not only tons of water ice but also dark dust lanes made of tiny grains, both key for new stars and possibly even planets to form.
As study author Joseph Hora put it, this helps us see the extensive spread of ice in giant molecular clouds, which could be a big deal for understanding how planets (and maybe life) get started.