NASA's SPHEREx mission observes interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

Comet is still visible through small telescopes

After swinging closest to the Sun in late October, 3I/ATLAS started releasing material that had not been exposed to space for billions of years.

In December, SPHEREx saw water vapor as water ice quickly sublimated into gas.

Want to catch a glimpse? The comet is visible through small telescopes during pre-dawn hours as it moves across the sky—check tools such as NASA's Eyes on the Solar System to track its path.