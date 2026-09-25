NASA's Swift observatory to re-enter Earth's atmosphere November 2026
Technology
After more than 20 years exploring the universe, NASA's Swift Observatory will re-enter Earth's atmosphere in November 2026.
A rescue mission launched on 3 July 2026 tried to save the satellite by boosting its orbit, but technical glitches with communication and motion control meant it couldn't be saved.
Even so, the effort pushed forward new tech for fixing satellites in space.
Failed $30 million rescue gave NASA experience
Launched back in 2004, Swift has helped scientists study powerful cosmic events like gamma-ray bursts.
The recent $30 million rescue attempt, led by Katalyst Space Technologies, didn't go as planned, but it gave NASA valuable experience for future space repairs.
As Swift's journey wraps up, its legacy lives on in both science and spacecraft servicing know-how.