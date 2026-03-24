NASA's Webb finds super-Earth has thick atmosphere

Earlier observations (date not specified in the source) show Webb watched TOI-561 b for more than 37 hours, tracking almost four full orbits. The telescope measured the planet's dayside temperature at about 3,200 degrees Fahrenheit (1,800 degrees Celsius), way cooler than scientists expected if it was just bare rock.

Figuring out what's in this wild atmosphere could teach us

That lower temperature hints there are gasses swirling around the planet, helping move heat from one side to the other, even though it's blasted by intense starlight.

Scientists think these volatile-rich gasses are held in place by the planet's strong gravity.

Figuring out exactly what's in this wild atmosphere could teach us more about rocky planets and whether they might ever support life.