Natalie Shapira and colleagues warn multiagent AI can crash servers

A new report by scholars at Stanford University, Northeastern, Harvard, Carnegie Mellon, and several other institutions, led by Natalie Shapira of Northeastern University, warns that when AI bots interact, things can go seriously wrong: think servers crashing or denial-of-service attacks.

The research, called "Agents of Chaos" and led by Natalie Shapira, highlights just how unpredictable multiagent AI systems can get without solid safety rules in place.