National Digital Tourism Stack launched: What is it?
What's the story
In a major move to enhance the travel experience, the Indian government has launched the National Digital Tourism Stack. The initiative was unveiled by Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on World Tourism Day. The new digital platform will integrate flights, hotels, homestays, and local experiences into a single point of access.
Strategic partnerships
Government to onboard 23,000 tourism offerings by 2028
The National Digital Tourism Stack is being developed by the Ministry of Tourism in partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and with support from the International Centre for DPI Innovation and Advancement (ICDIA).
The government plans to onboard 23,000 tourism offerings by the end of 2028. This will include 14,000 tourism experiences and 9,000 homestays across India.
User benefits
Addressing the fragmented digital experience
The digital infrastructure will make it easier for tourism providers to showcase their offerings across participating platforms.
It will include features like verified identities and supplier credentials, search and discovery options, digital payment facilities, ratings systems, and grievance redressal mechanisms.
The initiative aims to address the fragmented digital experience faced by tourists who currently have to use separate platforms for booking different travel services.
Technological advancement
AI integration and project timeline
The National Digital Tourism Stack will also leverage artificial intelligence to simplify travel planning. This will allow tourists to access services in their preferred languages.
The project will enter its preparation and development phase from October to December 2026, followed by a pilot phase from January to June 2027.
The nationwide scaling and onboarding process is planned between July 2027 and December 2028.