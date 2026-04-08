National Health Authority launches AI hackathon to automate PM-JAY claims

Hackathon at IISc Bengaluru May 8-9

The hackathon happens May 8-9 at IISc Bengaluru, with sign-ups open until April 13.

It is a chance for researchers, innovators, and professionals from academic and professional networks to build real solutions for high-volume claims and learn from top minds like NHA CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty.

There will also be talks on how AI can safely transform health care in India. It is pretty cool if you are into tech or medicine.