NATO approves Apple iPhones and iPads for restricted classified data
Big news: NATO just approved Apple iPhones and iPads (with the latest software) for handling its restricted classified info.
This is a major shift: these everyday gadgets are now trusted with sensitive data that used to require special military tech.
It's a win for Apple, showing just how far their security game has come.
Apple security earns NATO listing
Apple's approval comes down to its strong security features (think Apple silicon with a Secure Enclave that locks down your data, plus Face ID, Touch ID, and Memory Integrity Enforcement to keep hackers out).
Thanks to these upgrades, iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 are now officially listed in NATO's Information Assurance Product Catalogue alongside traditional defense and government vendors.
Fun fact: Germany had already approved them to handle classified German government data before this.