Nature Medicine study links menopause to rapid shifts in health
A fresh study in Nature Medicine reveals menopause can bring on quick, unexpected shifts in health, especially at the final menstrual period.
Researchers looked at more than 300 million test results from women in the US and Israel and spotted changes in things like bone health, liver and kidney function, and cholesterol during this time.
Hormone therapy moderates menopause changes
These changes were milder for women using hormone therapy.
Interestingly, the research found that hormone shifts actually start more than a decade before menopause, way earlier than many thought.
Men of similar age didn't see these sudden changes.
The team suggests that starting healthy habits like good nutrition and regular exercise well before menopause could help manage these risks.
Plus, their new data analysis method may help study other major changes in life.