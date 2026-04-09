Nature study finds global light pollution increased 16% 2014-2022

Regional divergence in night lighting trends

Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia are lighting up fast thanks to urban growth and more people getting electricity.

Europe actually got a bit dimmer (down 4%) because of tech upgrades and eco-friendly policies.

In the US the West Coast is glowing brighter as cities grow, but energy-saving lights are making parts of the East Coast and Midwest less bright.

The study warns all this shifting brightness can affect broader implications for urban evolution, energy transitions, and policy impacts, so understanding these trends really matters for everyone.