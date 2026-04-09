Nature study finds global light pollution increased 16% 2014-2022
A new study in Nature reveals that the world is getting noticeably brighter at night: global light pollution shot up by 16% between 2014 and 2022.
Researchers Tian Li and Zhe Zhu dug through more than 1 million satellite images to track these changes, with co-author Christopher Kyba pointing out that while the trend is global, it really depends on where you live.
Regional divergence in night lighting trends
Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia are lighting up fast thanks to urban growth and more people getting electricity.
Europe actually got a bit dimmer (down 4%) because of tech upgrades and eco-friendly policies.
In the US the West Coast is glowing brighter as cities grow, but energy-saving lights are making parts of the East Coast and Midwest less bright.
The study warns all this shifting brightness can affect broader implications for urban evolution, energy transitions, and policy impacts, so understanding these trends really matters for everyone.