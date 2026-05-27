Nature study finds under 6 and over 8 hours harmful Technology May 27, 2026

A new study in Nature just found that getting less than 6 hours of sleep can actually raise your risk for diseases, and even lead to early death, while getting more than 8 hours of sleep can speed up aging.

Researchers looked at data from 500,000 people, checking out their sleep habits and organ scans.

Turns out, the sweet spot isn't a strict 8 hours for everyone; both too little and too much sleep can be harmful.