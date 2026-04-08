Nature study: genes influence patients' responses to semaglutide and tirzepatide Technology Apr 08, 2026

A new study just out in Nature suggests your genes might explain why some people see better results from popular weight-loss drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide.

Researchers looked at nearly 28,000 patients and found that certain genetic differences can affect how much weight you lose, or whether you get side effects like nausea.