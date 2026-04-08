Nature study: genes influence patients' responses to semaglutide and tirzepatide
Technology
A new study just out in Nature suggests your genes might explain why some people see better results from popular weight-loss drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide.
Researchers looked at nearly 28,000 patients and found that certain genetic differences can affect how much weight you lose, or whether you get side effects like nausea.
Marie Spreckley: non-genetic factors matter more
Experts say genetics are just one piece of the puzzle.
As Marie Spreckley puts it, genetic effects are small in clinical terms and non-genetic factors such as sex, drug type, dose and duration explain more variability.
So while DNA plays a role, there's still a lot more to learn before doctors use your genes to pick your medications.