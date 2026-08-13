Navy Federal outage leaves thousands nationwide unable to access accounts
Technology
Navy Federal Credit Union is dealing with a big service outage that's left thousands of members across the US unable to access their accounts.
The bank posted on X, "ALERT: We're experiencing a service outage that's impacting service to members. Our team is utilizing all available resources to help address the issue. Thank you for your patience."
Reports started coming in around 4:05pm EDT and peaked an hour later, with around 3,300 reports.
Navy Federal mobile app hardest hit
Most people (over 67%) had trouble using the Navy Federal mobile app, making it the hardest-hit feature.
Others reported login problems (21%) and issues with mobile banking services (7%).
The afternoon outage meant lots of folks couldn't check balances or manage money when they needed it most.