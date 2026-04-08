Nearly 25,000 used Telegram to share explicit images and deepfakes
A new investigation has revealed that nearly 25,000 people used Telegram to swap and sell private photos and videos, many without consent, in Spanish and Italian groups.
Over just six weeks, researchers tracked more than 80,000 files being shared, including explicit content and AI-made deepfakes.
AI forensics urges EU regulation
Many of these images were taken from platforms such as TikTok and Instagram before spreading on Telegram.
Despite rules against sharing this kind of content, Telegram's features make it easy for groups to pop up again after being shut down.
AI Forensics is now urging the EU to step in with stricter regulations.
Meanwhile, Telegram's co-founder Pavel Durov denies the platform is enabling illegal activity, but critics say current efforts just aren't enough.