Neocambrian AI opens Indian data factory for human motion datasets
Neocambrian AI, founded by Abhinav Kukreja, just kicked off in India with a pretty ambitious goal: building massive datasets of real human actions to help robots and AI learn better.
Their new data factory uses advanced tech like motion tracking hardware, egocentric video capture systems, stereo capture rigs, and upgraded UMI devices: basically, it's where robots get their training footage for understanding how people move.
Free action data for Indian researchers
Kukreja sees Physical AI as the next big leap and says these huge datasets are as important for robots as the ones that powered chatbots.
To boost local innovation, Neocambrian AI plans to give Indian researchers free access to thousands of hours of high-quality action data, hoping India's large workforce, diverse real-world environments, and operational experience in distributed services will make it a global hub for Physical AI datasets.